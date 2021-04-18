You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Kansas State, 8-3, in series finale

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Luke Taggart

Redshirt senior pitcher Luke Taggart during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners (19-17, 3-8 Big 12) suffered an 8-3 loss to Kansas State (21-15, 4-8) in Sunday’s series rubber match. 

OU took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single from redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks. K-State would then score two runs to get in front before the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Jaret Godman gave up the runs, and was taken out after going two-and-two-third innings.

The Sooners regained the lead in the fifth inning. Redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway tied it up with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen put OU in front, 3-2.

Those runs would be the last for the Sooners, as the Wildcats scored six unanswered runs to secure the victory and the series win. Redshirt senior right-hander Luke Taggart was hit with the pitching loss after going two innings, putting his season record at 1-4.

OU has now lost three series against Big 12 teams. It will be on the road again Tuesday, April 20, against No. 7 Texas Tech (26-8, 7-5 Big 12) in Amarillo, Texas. The game, officially a non-conference matchup, will be televised at 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments