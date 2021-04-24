OU baseball: Sooners fall to Georgia Southern, 4-1, in first game of doubleheader

The Sooners (19-18, 4-8 Big 12) fell to Georgia Southern (23-14, 9-6 Sun Belt), 4-1, on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Oklahoma took the lead in the second inning when redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham came home on a sacrifice fly from redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza.
It would be the only run for the Sooners, as the Eagles scored four unanswered to earn the win. Georgia Southern scored twice in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett gave up all four runs, and was taken out after pitching five innings. He struck out five batters and gave up six hits, suffering his third pitching loss of the season.
The Sooners will play the second game of the doubleheader at 5:00 p.m. CT in Norman.
