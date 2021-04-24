You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Georgia Southern, 4-1, in first game of doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Peyton Graham

Redshirt freshman infielder Peyton Graham during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners (19-18, 4-8 Big 12) fell to Georgia Southern (23-14, 9-6 Sun Belt), 4-1, on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. 

Oklahoma took the lead in the second inning when redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham came home on a sacrifice fly from redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza. 

It would be the only run for the Sooners, as the Eagles scored four unanswered to earn the win. Georgia Southern scored twice in both the fourth and sixth innings. 

Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett gave up all four runs, and was taken out after pitching five innings. He struck out five batters and gave up six hits, suffering his third pitching loss of the season. 

The Sooners will play the second game of the doubleheader at 5:00 p.m. CT in Norman. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments