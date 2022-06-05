 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Florida 7-2, will play Gators in elimination game

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Crooks

Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks during the game against New Orleans on March 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (39-21) fell to No.1-seeded Florida (42-23) 7-2 in the Gainesville Regional final Sunday.

Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the bump for the Sooners and surrendered two runs on seven hits, earning a no-decision. Sophomore Carson Atwood was given the loss after giving up one run and two hits, and failing to get an out.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Every other Sooner combined for three hits on 24 plate appearances.

OU loaded the bases with its first three batters of the game, but left them stranded following three consecutive outs. The Sooners' next base runner didn’t come until the sixth inning, where the Sooners offense found life and scored twice. Oklahoma went scoreless the remainder of the game.

Florida got on the board with a solo home run in the fourth, followed by another run in the fifth. After seeing the Sooners even the score in the sixth, Florida rebounded with a run in the seventh and four insurance runs in the eighth.

OU will rematch Florida at 12 p.m. CT Monday in Gainesville.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments