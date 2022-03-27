 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners fall to Baylor 16-8, commit 5 errors in final game of series

  • Updated
  • 0
Chazz Martinez

Sophmore Chazz Martinez during the game against Baylor on March 27th, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma (14-8, 2-1 Big 12) fell to Baylor (12-11, 1-2) 16-8 on Sunday in Norman, failing to complete the series sweep. 

OU was plagued by a five-run seventh inning by the Bears. The Sooners committed three errors, two walks and hit a batter during the frame, deleting a once one-run deficit. Oklahoma made five errors in the loss.

Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway led the way for OU’s offense with a 3-for-4 showing and three RBIs. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks and redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham each launched a home run.  

Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez received the starting nod on the mound, allowing seven runs on seven hits through 4.2 innings of work. The left-hander struck out five batters. 

Sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood, sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell, redshirt junior right-hander Griffin Miller, freshman right-hander Keegan Allen, freshman right-hander Colton Sundloff and freshman right-hander Aaron Calhoun pitched the final 4.1 innings. The relievers tallied five strikeouts and surrendered eight runs on seven hits. 

Down 3-0 through the first inning, Crooks belted his first home run of the season to right field to put the Sooners on the board in the second inning. Tredaway also scored in the frame on a throwing error to third base during a steal attempt. 

Baylor added a run in both the third and fourth inning, but a bloop single to center field by Tredaway scored Crooks and redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson to narrow Baylor’s lead to 5-4. 

The Bears led off the fifth inning with a home run of their own, and later added another run on an RBI single. The Sooners responded with  Graham’s two-RBI home run to left field, his second in as many days. Tredaway brought in his third RBI of the game on a single to left field to score Robertson

Baylor notched another run in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout, and later tacked on three more runs off of two singles in the ninth inning. 

Next, the Sooners take on Oklahoma State in a standalone game at 7 p.m. on March 29 in Tulsa. 

