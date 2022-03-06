OU baseball: Sooners fall 8-0 to No. 17 Tennessee, end Shriners Children's College Classic winless

Oklahoma (5-5) fell to No. 17 Tennessee (10-1) 8-0 in its third and final game of the 2022 Shriners Children’s College Classic in Houston on Sunday.
The Sooners’ offense was stifled by Volunteers pitcher Drew Beam, garnering only three hits and one walk during the opposing right-hander's six innings of scoreless work.
Despite coming off a dominating performance against Northwestern State on February 27 where he recorded 14 strikeouts, redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez struggled against the Tennessee lineup, giving up five runs over 3.2 innings. The left-hander was relieved by freshman right-hander Colton Sundloff in the fourth inning.
The first run of the game came in the top of the first inning when Volunteers outfielder Jordan Beck homered to left field. The Vols continued to build their lead over the following four innings. Tennessee scored on a bases loaded walk to outfielder Jared Dickey in the top of the second to put the Vols up 2-0.
Tennessee struck again in the top of the third inning on a single by infielder Luc Lipcius to make the score 3-0. Shortly after, Dickey hit an inside-the-park two-run home run to put the Vols up 5-0 after the ball hit off the centerfield wall and rolled away from redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway.
After Sundloff allowed a single in the top of the fifth inning, the Vols extended their lead to 6-0. Sundloff was then replaced by sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell with two outs in the frame.
Having kept Tennessee from adding to its lead in the top of the sixth, Campbell was replaced by redshirt junior right-hander Ben Abram in the top of the seventh inning. Abram also held the Volunteers from scoring despite giving up a one-out triple.
Abram was replaced by in the eighth inning by redshirt sophomore right-hander Javier Ramos, who gave up an RBI double and solo home run. Despite a leadoff triple in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Sooners were unable to plate a run against the Volunteers in their first shutout loss of the season.
OU next faces Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 in Norman, kicking off a stretch of nine straight home games.
