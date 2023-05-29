OU to face East Carolina in Charlottesville Regional

Oklahoma (31-26, 11-13 Big 12) will kick off the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament against East Carolina (45-17, 18-6 AAC) in the Charlottesville Regional.
𝐋𝐄𝐓’𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 pic.twitter.com/irhG5jjXB8— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 29, 2023
Let’s goooooo! @OU_Baseball # Sooners @NCAABaseball Tournament appearance. Congratulations men!! pic.twitter.com/PfyPZyutN8— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) May 29, 2023
East Carolina, who is coming off of an American Athletic Conference championship victory, finished with a 45-17 regular season record and is appearing in its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament.
The Sooners are the No. 3 seed in the regional and were the second to last team to make postseason play. The winner of No. 7 Virginia and Army West Point await on the other side of the bracket.
OU will face the Pirates at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.
