OU to face East Carolina in Charlottesville Regional

Skip Johnson

OU baseball head coach Skip Johnson during the first round of the Big 12 Championship against OSU on May 24.

 Jenna Burress/OU Daily

Oklahoma (31-26, 11-13 Big 12) will kick off the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament against East Carolina (45-17, 18-6 AAC) in the Charlottesville Regional. 

East Carolina, who is coming off of an American Athletic Conference championship victory, finished with a 45-17 regular season record and is appearing in its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners are the No. 3 seed in the regional and were the second to last team to make postseason play. The winner of No. 7 Virginia and Army West Point await on the other side of the bracket. 

OU will face the Pirates at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.

