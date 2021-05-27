OU baseball: Sooners eliminated from Big 12 Championsip with 4-1 loss to Texas

Oklahoma (27-28, 11-13 Big 12) fell to No. 2 Texas (41-14, 17-7), 4-1, and was eliminated from the 2021 Big 12 Championship on Thursday.
The Sooners’ pitching looked good in the first inning, as redshirt sophomore Braden Carmichael struck out three batters. However, Carmichael would walk five and give up two runs before being relieved by redshirt sophomore Wyatt Olds in the third inning.
Olds was commanding for Oklahoma on the mound in relief, striking out eleven and giving up only one run in five innings of work. Texas added another run in the eighth on a wild pitch from redshirt senior Luke Taggart.
Offensively, OU finished with five hits, with its lone run coming from redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham off an RBI single from redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna. Graham, redshirt senior center fielder Breydon Daniel and redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman collected hits in the game as well.
The Sooners now wait to see if they’ve done enough to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament as the committee makes their decision on selection Monday, May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.