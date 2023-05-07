OU baseball drops series to West Virginia in Morgantown

Oklahoma (26-22, 11-11 Big 12) lost the series rubber match against No. 15 West Virginia (36-12, 13-5 Big 12) 9-3 after a lengthy rain delay in Morgantown on Sunday.
After losing 9-3 on Friday, the Sooners bounced back with a 6-3 win on Saturday. However, OU struggled on Sunday and fell to the Mountaineers.
West Virginia sits atop the Big 12 standings, but OU remains in the middle of the pack in fifth.
Here are the three takeaways from Oklahoma’s series against West Virginia:
Douhit and Campbell struggle, Carmichael continues to succeed
Pitcher Braxton Douhit started for the Sooners during the series opener. The right-hander grabbed his fourth loss of the season after giving up seven hits, seven runs and five walks in four innings against the Mountaineers.
The graduate student has struggled since his poor showing against Texas Tech on April 15 and has since accumulated a season-worst ERA of 5.02.
Oklahoma then turned to redshirt senior Braden Carmichael on Saturday. Carmichael has been OU’s most consistent pitcher in the latter half of the regular season. The Prosper, Texas native is undefeated with five wins this season.
.@b_car4 got him looking to end a 1-2-3 second. pic.twitter.com/QgcuXC81V4— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 6, 2023
Against West Virginia, the left-hander pitched 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits, three runs and one walk while striking out six. Carmichael leads OU with a 3.64 ERA.
Junior Carter Campbell earned the start during game three of the series; however, his showing was short. In just 1.2 innings, Campbell gave up three hits, five runs and one walk. With his fifth loss of the season, he increased his ERA from 4.30 to 5.10.
Madron and Harris lead the way offensively
Right fielder Bryce Madron had one of his best offensive performances of the season during OU’s weekend series. Madronwent 7 of 11 with two RBIs and scored five runs. He also notched a home run on both Friday and Saturday.
𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐨 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞. @Bryce_madron pic.twitter.com/lVlg3iZ0Nk— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 6, 2023
After his stellar offensive showing, Madron has accumulated a .302 batting average — his highest of the season — and also his first time crossing the .300 threshold.
Fellow junior and shortstop Dakota Harris also contributed offensilvey. The Polk State College transfer, who is batting .356 on the season, was 4 of 12 on the weekend. Harris scored two runs, hit one home-run and knocked in three runs.
Harris went oppo for #️⃣7️⃣ 🌮 pic.twitter.com/3AYIpBn572— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 6, 2023
Carmichael back behind home plate
Freshman Easton Carmichael made his first appearance at catcher since the Sooners’ game against Baylor on April 8 after recovering from mono.
Against the Mountaineers, he went 4 of 10 and collected two RBIs. Carmichael’s .321 batting average is second best on the team behind redshirt junior Kendall Pettis.
Two-run double by @3aston_11. He's 3 for 4 tonight. pic.twitter.com/wxcJQUHKwe— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 6, 2023
The Sooners will continue their road trip with a three game series against Gonzaga (18-27) starting at 8 p.m. on Friday in Spokane, Washington.
This story was edited by Louis Raser.
