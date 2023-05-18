3 takeaways from OU's 13-2 blowout loss to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (29-23, 11-12 Big 12) fell to No. 25 Oklahoma State (36-15, 14-8) 13-2 in game one of a three-game series on Thursday in Norman.
Despite the blowout loss, the Sooners collected more hits than the Pokes, 12-10.
Graduate student Braxton Douthit allowed eight earned runs on five hits in three innings pitched. Douthit also walked four and hit three while elevating his ERA to 5.61. Junior Carson Atwood dealt two innings of two hit, one run relief.
Sophomore Aaron Calhoun pitched 2.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. The remainder of OU's staff dealt 1.2 scoreless innings. Coach Skip Johnson used six pitchers in total.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' loss:
Missed opportunities plague Sooners
Entering the bottom of the third inning, OU was outhitting the Pokes 4-3, and losing 7-0.
It was a story of missed opportunities, beginning when OSU left fielder Nolan Schubart grounded what seemed to be an inning-ending double play ball to second baseman Jackson Nicklaus, but turned into an RBI after Nicklaus bobbled the ball and settled for the lone out at first.
Nicklaus booted another grounder in the second, allowing OSU first baseman David Mendham to reach base. Later in the inning — with two outs — the Pokes added to their lead with a two-run base hit.
OU appeared to be rallying in the bottom half of the second only to squander a bases loaded, one out opportunity. The Sooners faced the same bases loaded, one out situation in the third, but only mustered one run via an RBI walk. OU left seven runners on base through the first three innings.
Douthit's struggles continue
Douthit's recent outings have been less than ideal.
The Miami, Oklahoma, has struggled with his control, walking or hitting 22 batters in his last four games despite lasting less than five innings in three of the four. Command proves to be the achilles heal of Douthit, who's only allowed the same — or more — walks than hits in eight of his 13 starts.
All nine Oklahoma State batters reached base during Thursday's
OU's postseason hopes thinning
The Sooners currently sit on the brink of the NCAA Tournament's field of 64. D1Baseball's recent tournament projection has OU narrowly making the cut as the No. 62 team in the field.
Their odds took a hit with Thursday's blowout, which comes after Oklahoma appeared to be picking up momentum by winning 10 of its last 13, five of which were against ranked opponents.
OU has a chance to bolster its odds in game two of the series against Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Norman.
