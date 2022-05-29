OU baseball: Sooners dominate Texas in 8-1 win, claim 1st Big 12 Championship win since 2013

No. 22 Oklahoma (37-20) defeated No. 19 Texas (42-18) 8-1 to win the Big 12 Championship.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 @Phillips66Gas 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬@OU_Baseball 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aWuIbD2gCI— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 30, 2022
The Sooners made their run to the championship without losing a tournament game, including a victory over No. 8 Texas Tech.
Redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham finished 1-for-4. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Crooks hit a home run and went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound. Horton racked up a career-high nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings while allowing two hits and a run. Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez pitched 2.2 innings in relief. Martinez gave up zero hits and struck out five. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael closed out the win for the Sooners.
OU scored all of its eight runs in the third inning. The Longhorns scored their lone run in the first inning.
Oklahoma will not host a regional, but secured a postseason berth with the win. The Sooners learn their postseason fate at 11 a.m. on Monday during the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.