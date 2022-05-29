 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners dominate Texas in 8-1 win, claim 1st Big 12 Championship win since 2013

Jimmy Crooks

Sophomore Jimmy Crooks during the game against Baylor on March 27.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 22 Oklahoma (37-20) defeated No. 19 Texas (42-18) 8-1 to win the Big 12 Championship.

The Sooners made their run to the championship without losing a tournament game, including a victory over No. 8 Texas Tech.

Redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham finished 1-for-4. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Crooks hit a home run and went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound. Horton racked up a career-high nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings while allowing two hits and a run. Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez pitched 2.2 innings in relief. Martinez gave up zero hits and struck out five. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael closed out the win for the Sooners. 

OU scored all of its eight runs in the third inning. The Longhorns scored their lone run in the first inning.

Oklahoma will not host a regional, but secured a postseason berth with the win. The Sooners learn their postseason fate at 11 a.m. on Monday during the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN2.

