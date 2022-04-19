OU baseball: Sooners defeat Wichita State 9-5 at home after scoring 7 runs in 6th inning

Oklahoma (22-13, 4-5 Big 12) defeated Wichita State (13-23) 9-5 in a standalone game on Tuesday in Norman.
Down 5-2 in the sixth inning, OU knocked in seven runs to take a 9-5 lead that held until the end.
Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway was the only Sooner to notch multiple hits, going 2-for-4. Redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz knocked in three RBIs and a laced single to left field and redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson scored two runs and drew a crucial walk in the sixth inning.
Redshirt junior Braden Carmichael started on the mound, pitching only two innings. The left-hander struck out three batters and allowed two runs on four hits.
“He pitched against them last time (on Feb. 22),” head coach Skip Johnson said afterward about giving Carmichael a quick hook. “We tried to sneak him through the whole lineup one time.”
Freshman Colton Sundloff, redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos, sophomore Carson Atwood, redshirt junior Jaret Godman, redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez, redshirt freshman Nicholas Andrews, sophomore Jett Lodes and graduate transfer Trevin Michael all made an appearance out of the bullpen.
The group hurled seven innings and combined for seven strikeouts while allowing only one run on six hits.
The Sooners faced a deficit after just two batters. Carmichael’s third pitch to Wichita State infielder Brock Rodden was launched over the left field wall to give the Shockers the early lead. WSU added another run in the second inning on a two-out RBI double to left centerfield.
Robertson’s RBI double scored redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham and a miscommunication by the WSU outfield on the hit put Robertson on third base. Robertson capitalized and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly to centerfield by Muniz.
Oklahoma allowed three runs in the sixth inning. With a runner on and Godman on the mound in relief of Atwood, the first pitch was lined for an RBI single up the middle. The two runs scored soon after were unearned following a throwing error by Godman on an attempt to field a bunt.
The Sooners responded with a four-hit, seven-run sixth inning that proved to be the difference maker. Muniz plated two runs on a single through the left side to cut the deficit to 5-4.
“I wouldn’t want any other guy out there with men in scoring position but that guy,” Johnson said about Muniz. “That guy’s got big hits since he’s been here.”
Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks then singled to score Robertson, who worked a 12-pitch at bat to reach first base on a walk.
𝙅𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙮 𝙍𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨💻 https://t.co/JKmF7kSm1i pic.twitter.com/X7bf8K1GpS— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 20, 2022
Horton gave the Sooners their first lead of the night with an RBI groundout that scored Muniz. Crooks stole home on a wild pitch in the ensuing at-bat, and freshman pinch runner John Spikerman recorded a run on Tredaway’s RBI single.
The Sooners remain undefeated in their midweek matchups, now 8-0 with only a road game against Dallas Baptist remaining.
“I mean, we try to treat every game like it's a Friday night game," Johnson said. "You gotta win your midweek games to get in the regional. Our schedule speaks for itself. It’s been a gauntlet, and I think that’s helped our midweek as well.
Oklahoma now turns to a three-game series with Kansas beginning at 6 p.m on April 22 in Lawrence.
