OU baseball: Sooners defeat West Virginia, 8-7, in 11 innings to even series

In the first game of their Saturday doubleheader against West Virginia (17-22, 7-13 Big 12), the Sooners (23-22, 7-10) slid past the Mountaineers, 8-7, in 11 innings.
The second pitch of the game was drilled for a home run by redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham, putting the Sooners up, 1-0, in the top of the first inning. West Virginia responded with an RBI double, RBI single, and a 2-run home run, to jump ahead, 4-1, after the first inning.
The second and third innings were scoreless for both teams, but in the top of the third inning, the momentum shifted in the Sooners’ favor. Redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna crossed home plate on a wild pitch and redshirt senior outfielder Breydon Daniel hit an RBI single to shorten WVU’s advantage to 4-3 in the top of the fourth inning.
Clinging to the momentum established in the fourth inning, senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza reached on a fielder’s choice, and WVU made an error, bringing in redshirt freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen. Then, redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell struck an RBI single to push Zaragoza in. After the top of the sixth inning, Oklahoma snatched the lead, 5-4.
Both squads scored in the eighth, with Mitchell hitting a sacrifice fly in the top of the inning and the Mountaineers having a leadoff home run in the bottom of the inning. Redshirt senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn retired the next three batters. Going into the final inning of play, Oklahoma led West Virginia, 6-5.
With one out, a WVU home run tied the game up at six apiece, sending the contest into extra innings. Neither squad scored in the 10th inning, but in the top of the 11th inning, redshirt freshman designated hitter Jimmy Crooks launched a 2-run home run to place the Sooners ahead, 8-6.
WVU hit a sacrifice fly to shorten OU’s advantage to 8-7 in the bottom of the inning, but redshirt senior right-hander Luke Taggart sealed the win for the Sooners. Ruffcorn pitched a career-high 7.1 innings, collecting seven strikeouts and allowing two hits.
The second game of the doubleheader is set to begin roughly 30 minutes after game one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.