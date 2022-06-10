OU baseball: Sooners defeat Virginia Tech 5-4, move 1 win away from College World Series

Oklahoma (40-21) defeated Virginia Tech (44-12) 5-4 in Game 1 of the Blacksburg Super Regional on Friday.
𝗢𝗻𝗲. 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲. 𝗪𝗶𝗻.#Boomer pic.twitter.com/aq66oMBv7P— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 10, 2022
OU is now one win away from advancing to the College World Series. The Sooners would have to be beaten twice by the Hokies to be eliminated.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett earned his second start of the tournament on the bump. Bennett pitched seven innings, allowing just one earned run on eight hits. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael then threw two innings of scoreless baseball and didn’t allow any hits.
Redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires went 2-for-4 with one RBI and scored twice. Freshman second baseman Jack Nicklaus went 2-for-3 and crossed the plate twice. Redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis reached base twice and knocked two runners in.
The Sooners jumped out of the gates with an RBI single in the first inning. They added to that lead by scoring two in the second and two in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead. Virginia Tech rebounded with a two run home run in both the sixth and seventh.
The Sooners will rematch Virginia Tech at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia.
