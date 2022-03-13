OU baseball: Sooners defeat UTSA 9-5 in 2nd game of doubleheader, sweep series

Oklahoma (9-5) upended Texas-San Antonio (10-5) 9-5 in the second game of the teams’ doubleheader to complete the series sweep on Sunday in Norman.
Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez held the roadrunners to three hits and one earned run through seven innings. The left-hander walked three batters and struck out two. Redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz went two-for-four at the plate, scoring one run to lead the OU offense.
The Sooners jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the second inning and never relinquished their advantage from there. Muniz lined the ball to right centerfield for a single, and advanced to second after redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton was hit in the back by a pitch. Then, Muniz scored after redshirt junior outfielder Brett Squires singled up the middle.
Sophomore catcher Hudson Polk hit an RBI single to score Horton. Then, redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis obliterated a fastball well over the left field wall to push the score to 4-0.
𝐊𝐏 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘮‼422' | 100 mph | 28.4°@kendall_pettis | #LaunchPad☄️ https://t.co/GliHPxJlrU pic.twitter.com/dLv1fVdGCR— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 13, 2022
UTSA grabbed a run back in the third inning after an RBI single to left field by outfielder Ian Bailey. OU answered with a run of its own in the third after an errant throw by infielder Matt King on a Muniz single allowed Crooks to score.
The Sooners added to their 5-1 lead in the fifth inning when freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus scored on redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson’s groundout. Then, a wild pitch allowed Horton to cross home plate to put OU ahead 7-1 through six innings.
Redshirt junior right-hander Ben Abram replaced Martinez on the mound in the eighth inning, surrendering two hits and three runs. A double by outfielder Shane Sirdashney scored another run for UTSA before Abram was replaced by redshirt junior right-hander Jaret Godman.
Godman pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up a hit, a run, and hit one batter and walked another. Graduate transfer Trevin Michael replaced Godman with two outs in the eighth inning. With a full count and the bases loaded, the right-hander walked outfielder Chase Keng to bring the score to 7-5. Michael finished the game, striking out a batter in the ninth inning.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno responded in the eighth inning with an RBI double that brought redshirt sophomore pinch runner Peyton Graham home. With the bases loaded, Robertson hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field to score Orduno for the game’s final run.
The Sooners will stay at home to face Air Force at 6:30 pm on March 15 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
