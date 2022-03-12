OU baseball: Sooners defeat UTSA 10-5 at home in 1st game of weekend series

Oklahoma (7-5) defeated Texas-San Antonio (10-3) 10-5 in game one of a three-game series in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett pitched six innings and held the Roadrunners to two runs — one unearned — on five hits with six strikeouts. The left-hander allowed two runs and five hits and was relieved by sophomore right-hander Jett Lodes in the seventh inning.
UTSA earned the game’s first run via outfielder Ian Bailey's home run off Bennett in the first inning. The Sooners responded with an RBI sacrifice fly by redshirt junior designated hitter Diego Muniz to drive in redshirt freshman Cade Horton in the bottom of the second inning and knot the score 1-1.
The Sooners’ bats caught fire in the third inning as they tallied five runs on five hits. Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway started the two-out rally with a double to score redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson and put the Sooners up 2-1. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks later singled to score Tredaway and give the Sooners a 3-1 lead.
Muniz then doubled to score Horton and Crooks, alotting the Sooners a 5-1 advantage. Redshirt junior utility Brett Squires then doubled to score Muniz and put Oklahoma in front 6-1.
Bennett allowed his only unearned run on a double during the top of the fifth inning. OU extended its lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth after a sacrifice fly by redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis scored Crooks.
The Sooners built their lead to 8-2 in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Robertson to score freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus. Tredaway later singled to score Robertson and make it a 9-2 game. Then, Muniz singled to drive in Tredaway, giving the Sooners their final run of the game.
The Roadrunners added three runs after garnering three hits off Lodes. Lodes was then replaced by sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood, who finished the game with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings and allowed no runs.
The Sooners return for double-header against UTSA on Sunday, with the first game beginning at noon and the second at 4 p.m.
