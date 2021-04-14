OU baseball: Sooners defeat Texas Southern, 5-1, in 2nd game to sweep doubleheader

The Sooners (18-15, 3-6 Big 12) beat Texas Southern (9-22, 8-7 SWAC), 5-1, in their second Wednesday game to sweep the doubleheader.
The OU offense got on the board early, tying the game in the first inning on an RBI double from redshirt sophomore Brett Squires. Two runs were scored in the fourth inning by two redshirt seniors. An RBI triple from outfielder Breydon Daniel and a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Brady Harlan gave the Sooners a 3-1 lead.
OU got two insurance runs in the sixth inning off a two-run home run from freshman catcher Hudson Polk. The blast was Polk’s first career hit in his first start for the Sooners.
First career start. First career hit. First career home run.@HudsonPolk#LaunchPad | https://t.co/dmDKjVQsDL pic.twitter.com/t1b3yioNlG— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 14, 2021
On the defensive end, the Sooners gave up just one run on four hits. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Dalton Fowler started the game, striking out four batters and giving up three hits in two innings.
Three OU pitchers entered the game after Fowler, giving up no runs in the final five innings. Freshman right-hander Carson Atwood earned the pitching win, his first of the season. He struck out four batters, allowing zero hits in three innings.
“It was a tighter game,” head coach Skip Johnson said afterward. “It was a tough day to play. We really found some things that we worked on this week. That’s a really good sign.”
The Sooners will now travel to Manhattan, Kansas for their next Big 12 Conference series against Kansas State (18-14, 2-7 Big 12). The first game is at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16 and will stream live on ESPN+.
