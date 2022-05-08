OU baseball: Sooners defeat TCU 5-1 on the road to claim series win

Oklahoma (29-17, 11-7 Big 12) defeated No. 24 TCU (28-18, 13-8) 5-1 to win the series in Fort Worth on Sunday.
Freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus went 2-for-5 with an RBI double. Redshirt sophomore right fielder Sebastian Orduno went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and freshman third baseman Wallace Clark went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started and went 4.2 innings, allowing a run on six hits while striking out two. Sophomore Carter Campbell entered in relief, throwing 1.1 hitless innings. Graduate senior Trevin Michael pitched three innings in relief, striking out five to close the game.
The Sooners opened up the scoring quickly in the first. Clark was issued a bases-loaded walk to bring in the first OU run before Orduno and redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires had back-to-back RBI singles, bringing in three runs.
TCU earned its lone run of the day off an RBI double in the fifth inning. Oklahoma added an insurance run in the top of the eighth after Nicklaus’ RBI double scored redshirt junior Diego Muniz.
Next, the Sooners take on West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13 in Norman.
