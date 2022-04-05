OU baseball: Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game

Oklahoma (17-10) defeated Oral Roberts (17-11) 8-2 in a standalone game on Tuesday in Norman.
Redshirt junior Braden Carmichael opened the game for OU, striking out two and allowing one hit in four innings. The left-hander retired 11 straight batters at one point en route to his second decision of the season.
Sophomore Carson Atwood, freshman Colton Sundloff, sophomore Carter Campbell and redshirt junior Griffin Miller hurled the remaining five innings, tallying four strikeouts and allowing five hits.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with his seventh home run of the season. Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway added three of the Sooners’ 10 hits, with two RBIs.
Oklahoma opened the scoring in the first inning after redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson belted a triple to score Graham. Robertson reached home after Tredaway singled the first pitch of his at-bat to left field.
Graham added another run in the second inning with a single that scored freshman infielder Wallace Clark. Then, Graham hit his seventh home run of the year in the fifth inning to put OU ahead by four. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks barreled a triple to right field to score Tredaway in the same inning.
Oral Roberts scored their first run of the game in the seventh inning on a fielder’s choice groundout. The Sooners retaliated in the bottom of the frame with three runs of their own. Graham scored on a double down the left field line by Tredaway. Robertson scored on a sacrifice flyout by Crooks and Clark stole home on a wild pitch to push the score to 8-1.
The Golden Eagles grabbed one more run in the ninth inning when redshirt sophomore catcher Alec Jones reached home on a groundout to third base.
Next, Oklahoma will travel to face rival Oklahoma State at 6 p.m on Friday, April 6 in Stillwater.
