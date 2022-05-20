 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU baseball: Sooners defeat No. 5 Texas Tech 9-6 to clinch final series

  • Updated
  • 0
Peyton Graham

Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham during the game against Baylor on March 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (33-19, 15-8 Big 12) defeated No. 5 Texas Tech (35-17, 14-9) 9-6 in Lubbock on Friday night.

OU racked up 11 hits, including four extra base hits on the night. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway went 2-for-3 and scored three runs while freshman third baseman Wallace Clark hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin got the start for the Sooners. He pitched five innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits while registering seven strikeouts. Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez added 1.1 innings of relief, yielding four runs on two hits and four walks. Sophomore Carson Atwood pitched 0.2 innings, giving up no runs and just one hit. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael gave up one hit and no runs while striking out three to secure the victory for OU.

The Sooners tallied three runs in the first inning followed by one run each in the second, third and fourth before adding three in the fifth. Texas Tech scored one run in the second and third inning, three in the sixth, and one in the seventh.

Next, the Sooners will attempt to claim a regular season Big 12 title at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments