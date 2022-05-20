OU baseball: Sooners defeat No. 5 Texas Tech 9-6 to clinch final series

Oklahoma (33-19, 15-8 Big 12) defeated No. 5 Texas Tech (35-17, 14-9) 9-6 in Lubbock on Friday night.
𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙇𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙏‼Trevin Michael closes it out, and the #Sooners clinch the series over Texas Tech. OU will play for the sweep and a share of the Big 12 title tomorrow. #Boomer pic.twitter.com/uKhcqxhiBC— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 21, 2022
OU racked up 11 hits, including four extra base hits on the night. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway went 2-for-3 and scored three runs while freshman third baseman Wallace Clark hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin got the start for the Sooners. He pitched five innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits while registering seven strikeouts. Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez added 1.1 innings of relief, yielding four runs on two hits and four walks. Sophomore Carson Atwood pitched 0.2 innings, giving up no runs and just one hit. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael gave up one hit and no runs while striking out three to secure the victory for OU.
The Sooners tallied three runs in the first inning followed by one run each in the second, third and fourth before adding three in the fifth. Texas Tech scored one run in the second and third inning, three in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Next, the Sooners will attempt to claim a regular season Big 12 title at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.