OU baseball: Sooners defeat New Orleans 13-8 as Blake Robertson, Tanner Tredaway lead offensive outburst

Oklahoma (12-6) bounced back from Friday’s loss to New Orleans (11-6) to defeat the Privateers 13-8 on Saturday in Norman.
OU compiled a season-high 19 hits, including eight in the first two innings. Every Sooners batter notched a hit, and redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson led the way by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway batted 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run of his own.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander David Sandlin started on the mound for OU, tossing 4.2 innings and allowing seven hits and five earned runs while striking out two batters and walking three.
Freshman right-hander Colton Sundloff, sophomore right-hander Carter Campbell and redshirt junior right-hander Griffin Miller pitched the remaining 4.1 innings. The trio rang up three batters and allowed four hits and three runs.
The Sooners broke the deadlock early, scoring four runs in the first inning. Redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz brought redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham home on a groundout to third base.
Then, Tredaway singled to score Robertson and redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks. Redshirt sophomore utility Trent Brown’s single to left field brought Tredaway home.
OU extended its lead in the second inning on an RBI single up the middle by Robertson that scored Graham.
Robertson brings home Graham to make it 5-0! pic.twitter.com/FDnBmr3lhM— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 19, 2022
Oklahoma kept its offense rolling in the third inning. Freshman designated hitter Max McGwire scored on a Graham flyout to right centerfield. Then, a Robertson single to a similar spot scored redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton.
The Sooners continued their offensive surge with a sacrifice bunt by Muniz that brought freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus home. Then, a double down the right field line by Crooks scored Robertson. OU’s 10th run of the day was scored by Crooks when Tredaway doubled to right centerfield.
No. 🔟 brings home run No. 🔟! pic.twitter.com/Hf0vsNbx88— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 19, 2022
The Privateers grabbed five runs of their own in the fifth, including a two-run home run to left field by outfielder Jeissy De La Cruz.
The Sooners responded with two runs in the seventh frame. Crooks scored his third run of the day on a ball ripped to right field by McGwire and Brown scored his first run on a single to left field by Horton. Crooks scored his fourth run on a passed ball in the eighth inning.
New Orleans tightened the gap with a three-run home run to left field by catcher Miguel Useche, but Miller closed the game with no further damage.
OU and the Privateers battle again in the rubber match at 2 p.m on Sunday, March 20 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
