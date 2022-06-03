OU baseball: Sooners defeat Liberty 16-3 in Game 1 of Gainesville Regional

No. 2-seeded Oklahoma (38-20) defeated No.3-seeded Liberty (37-21) 16-3 in the first round of the NCAA Gainesville Regional on Friday.
𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙝𝙤𝙩 🔥#Boomer pic.twitter.com/6WQIzdU25N— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 3, 2022
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennet earned the win for the Sooners after he pitched 5.2 innings and struck out seven batters, while allowing nine hits and three runs during the game. Alongside Bennet, sophomore pitcher Carson Atwood pitched 1.1 innings, freshman pitcher Aaron Calhoun and redshirt junior pitcher Ben Abram each pitched one apiece.
Freshman outfielder John Spikerman led the way offensively going 4-for-5 with one home run and four RBIs. The rest of the offense went 17-for-41 on the day.
“I mean, he’s a dynamic player,” head coach Skip Johnson said of Spikerman’s performance. “I didn't have to talk to him by getting picked off because coach (Reggie Willits) already hammered on him a little bit about that… You're gonna deal with those adversities and you're gonna get picked. He's gonna get thrown out. We're gonna call a bad pitch as coaches, and we got to pick each other up as coaches and as players.”
Oklahoma’s offense scored its first run in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single from freshman infielder Wallace Clark that scored redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks. After that, Redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis hit a two-run homer to score Clark. Spikerman capped off OU’s four run second inning with a solo shot to left center.
“I think the biggest thing for me is I know how our Kendall works,” Johnson said. “I know how passionate he is about his teammates and how hard he plays the game, and for him to understand his identity, and what he thinks it's attributed to what coach (Clay Van Hook) and coach (Reggie Willits) has done with the offense.”
Spikerman charged another OU offensive onslaught in the bottom of the fourth inning after he slapped a two-RBI single to score Pettis and redshirt infielder/outfielder Brett Squires. A frame later in the bottom of the fifth inning, freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus swatted a two-RBI single to score Crooks and redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway.
Then, Spikerman clubbed a RBI single to second base plating Nicklaus. Graham grand slammed to center field to advance OU’s lead to 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“Peyton is gonna go out and play hard,” Johnson said. “The thing is sometimes you worry about him trying too hard. Instead of just having this plan his role on a team like a spark plug does with an engine. He's just a part of the team, and we know he's a good player.”
The Sooners scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after Crooks hit a two-RBI double down the right field line to score Graham and Pettis.
Next, the Sooners will face the winner of No. 13 Florida and Central Michigan at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.
