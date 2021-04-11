OU baseball: Sooners defeat Kansas, 14-3, for first series win in Big 12 play

In the series finale between Oklahoma and Kansas, the Sooners crushed the Jayhawks, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon, earning their first Big 12 series victory of the season.
The first and second innings included scoring droughts for both squads, but in the bottom of the third inning, the Sooners (16-15, 3-6 Big 12) found their rhythm. OU put five runs on the board, taking a 5-0 advantage over Kansas (18-13, 2-7 Big 12).
Redshirt junior center fielder Tanner Tredaway drove an RBI double into deep center field before redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks’ sacrifice fly. Redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham’s two-run single and redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza’s RBI single helped produce more offense in the inning.
Similar to the third inning, OU capitalized on elite hitting with three straight hits in the fourth inning. That included a double from Tredaway, an RBI double from Crooks and a two-run home run from redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman
The OU hitting did not relent. An RBI single by Crooks, RBI single by Hardman, two-run triple by redshirt sophomore right fielder Brett Squires and a two-run home run by Graham marked six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. OU improved its lead to 14-0 through five innings.
Kansas had two runners score in the sixth, but struggled to come back in the top of the seventh inning. OU had 14 runs on 15 hits, accompanied by Crooks’ 3-for-3 performance, Tredaway going 4-for-5, and Hardman going for 3-for-4. Additionally, redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Braden Carmichael limited the Jayhawks in his start with six strikeouts and no runs allowed through the top of the sixth inning.
“We showed a little more sense of urgency today,” head coach Skip Johnson said afterward. “We scored two runs really quick (and) sustained the rally as we (were) going through the game. I thought that was really big for our club.”
The Sooners will return to L. Dale Mitchell Park at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 13 to face Texas Southern.
