OU baseball: Sooners defeat Dallas Baptist 8-7 at home behind Trevin Michael's stellar start

Oklahoma (6-5) squeaked out an 8-7 win over Dallas Baptist (6-6) in Norman on Tuesday afternoon.
In his first start at OU, graduate transfer Trevin Michael threw five innings and struck out 10 batters. The right-hander allowed his lone run and hit on an RBI triple in the third inning. He issued his only walk on the afternoon to game's first batter.
The Sooners struggled to give Michael run support until the floodgates opened in the fifth inning. Following a leadoff walk by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz, three consecutive singles by redshirt freshman outfielder Kendall Pettis, redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham and freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus put OU ahead 2-1.
Then, DBU’s second baseman committed an error on a ball off the bat of redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson, scoring Graham. Later redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks ripped a single down the third-base line to score Nicklaus.
The Sooners tacked on another run on a fielder’s choice by redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton. OU capped the inning with a two-RBI single by redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno. The frame ended after Orduno attempted to stretch his hit into a double, and was thrown out at second base.
Dallas Baptist grabbed a run in the third inning after a bobbled ball by Graham and a misread fly ball by Orduno in consecutive at-bats. No more damage was done until the sixth inning, where redshirt junior left-hander Braden Carmichael gave up his second grand slam of the season in a relief appearance. Redshirt junior right-hander Ben Abram then replaced Carmichael, ending the inning by leaving the bases loaded.
Sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood relinquished an RBI single in relief of Abram in the seventh inning. The score remained 7-6 until Horton ripped an RBI single to the right-center field wall in the bottom of the seventh. Robertson scored on an errant throw to home from the Patriot’s second baseman to extend the lead to two.
DBU answered in the eighth with a fielder’s choice RBI, but redshirt junior right-handers Griffin Miller and Jaret Godman acquired the last four outs of the game. Godman earned a save after striking out the final batter with the bases loaded.
Next, the Sooners welcome Texas-San Antonio for a three-game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.