 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners defeat Baylor 9-5 to claim 1st Big 12 series of season after walk-off home run by Peyton Graham

  • Updated
  • 0
Peyton Graham

Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham during the game against New Orleans on March 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (13-7, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Baylor (11-11, 0-2) 9-5 in Norman in game two of its three-game series opener on Friday night.

Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham hit a walk-off grand slam to claim the series for the Sooners. The game-winning hit came after redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway hit his own grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, tying the game at five.

Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin took the mound for the Sooners, allowing three runs – two unearned – on six hits and one walk through five innings of work. The right-hander struck out three before being relieved by redshirt freshman Keegan Allen in the sixth.

Baylor held a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning after scoring all three of its runs off Sandlin. OU responded in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz to plate freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus to cut the Bears’ lead to 3-1.

Allen and sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell shut the door for the Sooners in the sixth and seventh, allowing no runs on no hits through 1.2 and 0.1 innings of work, respectively.

 But in the eighth, redshirt junior Jaret Godman surrendered two runs on three hits without grabbing an out before being relieved by redshirt junior Ben Abram later in the frame. Abram closed out the game for the Sooners, allowing no runs and one hit through two innings of work.

The Sooners return for game three of their weekend series against Baylor at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments