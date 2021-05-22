OU baseball: Sooners defeat Baylor, 6-5, hit 4 home runs to win series

Oklahoma (27-26, 11-13 Big 12) defeated Baylor (31-18, 11-13), 6-5, after multiple rain delays to win the three-game series Saturday.
The original start time for the game was 3 p.m., it then moved to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather in Waco. After one and two-thirds innings of play, the Sooners led the Bears, 2-1, before entering a rain delay. The game later started at 5:15 p.m.
The delays didn’t effect the Sooners’ bats as they scored four more runs. Redshirt junior Tyler Hardman went deep for the second straight game and redshirt senior Conor McKenna hit his second home run of the match in the top of the third to put OU on top 4-1. The deep ball didn’t stop there, redshirt senior Breydon Daniel went yard for the second consecutive game and Hardman notched another RBI as he singled home redshirt freshman Peyton Graham in the seventh.
OU’s starting pitching fared much better on Sunday. Redshirt freshman Jake Bennett finished the day giving up seven hits, only two runs and striking out five Bears across six innings. Redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman and redshirt junior Carson Carter came out of the bullpen in the later innings and allowed three runs combined but redshirt senior Luke Taggart came into the game in the ninth and narrowly closed out the win.
The series win caps off the Sooners’ regular season and puts them tied for fifth-place with Baylor in the conference standings. Next, OU will compete in the Big 12 tournament starting on Wednesday, May 26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
