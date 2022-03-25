OU baseball: Sooners defeat Baylor 5-3 in Big 12 opener

Oklahoma (12-7, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Baylor (11-10, 0-1) 5-3 in Norman in game one of its three-game series opener on Friday night.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett started on the mound for the Sooners, allowing two runs – one unearned – on six hits and one walk through 7.1 innings of work. The left-hander struck out seven batters before being relieved by graduate right-hander Trevin Michael in the seventh.
Seven Sooners tallied one each hit, including RBIs from redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, junior utility Diego Muniz, redshirt sophomore infielder Trent Brown and freshman infielder Max McGwire.
The game’s first run was claimed Baylor in the second inning, where Bennett surrendered two runs – one unearned – to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.
Oklahoma responded in the bottom of the second with a home run by Brown to cut the Bears’ lead in half, making the score 2-1 Baylor.
The Sooners tied the game in the bottom of the third on a leadoff home run by McGwire to tie the game at two. took the lead later in the frame after a single by redshirt Muniz that plated Blake Robertson.
Oklahoma added to its lead in the seventh inning, with Cade Horton scoring on a wild pitch and Graham plating McGwire on a sac fly to right field to make it 5-2 Sooners.
Michael surrendered one run in the eighth inning to cut the Sooners’ lead to 5-3, but left the bases loaded in the top of the inning. Michael later closed out the game for the Sooners, allowing one run on three hits and one walk through 1.2 innings of work.
The Sooners return for game two of their weekend series against Baylor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.