OU baseball: Sooners defeat Baylor, 10-6, behind 16 hits on offense

Oklahoma (26-26, 10-13 Big 12) defeated Baylor (31-17, 11-12), 10-6, during the second of a three game series Friday.
OU’s pitching struggled early in the game as redshirt freshman starter Braden Carmichael gave up five runs in just four and two-thirds innings. Baylor jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after redshirt freshman Kyle Nevin drove in two runs with a single. Carmichael later gave up a home run off the bat of redshirt sophomore Chase Wehsener in the second, a run in the third and an earned run in the fifth.
Despite their starting pitching troubles, the Sooners’ bats stayed hot as they notched sixteen hits and drove in 10 runs, including four in the fourth inning. Redshirt senior Breydon Daniel homered in the fourth and redshirt junior Tyler Hardman hit his eleventh home run of the season in the eighth.
Oklahoma’s bullpen was improved Friday and managed to shut down the Bears in the later innings of the game. Redshirt sophomore Wyatt Olds closed out the game for OU by only giving up one hit and striking out three in two and two-thirds innings.
The Sooners will face Baylor for the third and final game of the series at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 22 in Waco.
