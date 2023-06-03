 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Highlights, reactions, details from OU's 10-1 win over Army in Charlottesville Regional

Braxton Douthit

Graduate student pitcher Braxton Douthit during the second round of the Big 12 Championship on May 25.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (32-27) kept its season alive after defeating Army West Point (38-18) 10-1 on Saturday.

Here are the top highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners’ win:

Fast Facts 

  • Sophomore Wallace Clark made his debut at second base and hit his first career home run.

  • Sophomore John Spikerman scored three runs, including the first two runs of the game. 

  • Graduate student Braxton Douthit pitched the Sooners’ second complete game this season. He allowed four hits, one run and walked four in nine innings. 

  • OU will play the loser of No.7 Virginia-East Carolina at 11 a.m. Sunday. 

Highlights 

Redshirt junior Kendall Pettis drove two runs home in the bottom of the fifth and extended OU’s lead to 4-0. 

 

Pettis made a highlight reel catch to end Army’s fifth inning. 

 

Clark hit his first career home run to give the Sooners an 8-0 advantage. 

 

Freshman Easton Carmichael also hit a home run against Army. 

 

Douthit covers first to end his complete game. 

 

Reactions 

 

 

 

 

 

This story was edited by Louis Raser.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments