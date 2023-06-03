Highlights, reactions, details from OU's 10-1 win over Army in Charlottesville Regional

Oklahoma (32-27) kept its season alive after defeating Army West Point (38-18) 10-1 on Saturday.
Here are the top highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners’ win:
Fast Facts
Sophomore Wallace Clark made his debut at second base and hit his first career home run.
Sophomore John Spikerman scored three runs, including the first two runs of the game.
Graduate student Braxton Douthit pitched the Sooners’ second complete game this season. He allowed four hits, one run and walked four in nine innings.
OU will play the loser of No.7 Virginia-East Carolina at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Highlights
Redshirt junior Kendall Pettis drove two runs home in the bottom of the fifth and extended OU’s lead to 4-0.
𝐊𝐏 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐰𝐨!📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Q9zqaVWVUS— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 3, 2023
Pettis made a highlight reel catch to end Army’s fifth inning.
𝐊𝐏 𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭 ‼📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/CX7Xx6GzKx— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 3, 2023
Clark hit his first career home run to give the Sooners an 8-0 advantage.
𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 ‼First career home run for @wallaceclark7!📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/9qfGYZSPdy— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 3, 2023
Freshman Easton Carmichael also hit a home run against Army.
𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝟐-𝐑𝐮𝐧 💣📺 ESPN | @3aston_11 pic.twitter.com/JH0JrE3pdn— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 3, 2023
Douthit covers first to end his complete game.
Complete game 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 pic.twitter.com/pQfdSY9Fej— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 3, 2023
Reactions
So happy for The Destroyer and his complete game today!— NateDawg Master Sergeant in Stutsmans Army (@nathan_mccullum) June 3, 2023
Great W guys‼️— Johnnice Steele (@steele_johnnice) June 3, 2023
The perfect gauge for measuring how @OU_Baseball’s day will go is @jg__spikerman23..The Sooners go as he goes..Love everything about the guy!— Todd Miller (@PlayByPlayGuy1) June 3, 2023
On days when @OU_Baseball wins by 6+ runs, @OU_Softball is 5-0 and out scoring its opponents 56-2. Could be a good day for both squads if history continues to repeat itself 👀— Emperor Sooners_B12C (@Sooners_B12C) June 3, 2023
Way to stay Alive @OU_Baseball— Janet Evans (@JanetOUSoon80s) June 3, 2023
