OU baseball: Sooners defeat Air Force 8-7 at home behind 4 home runs

Oklahoma (11-5) defeated Air Force (6-9) 8-7 in the second game of the teams' midweek series in Norman on Wednesday.
Redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton, freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus and redshirt sophomore outfielders Peyton Graham and Trent Brown each tallied two hits and a home run apiece. The quartet batted in six of the Sooners' eight runs.
Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Javier Ramos earned the start, striking out one and allowing one hit in three innings. Freshmen Aaron Calhoun, Keegan Allen and Colton Sundloff and redshirt juniors Ben Abram and Jaret Godman combined for the remaining six innings, allowing all seven runs on 11 hits.
After a scoreless first inning, redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno roped a fastball to right field to score redshirt sophomore designated hitter Chazz Martinez. Then, Brown ripped an RBI double to left field to score Orduno. Graham capped the frame with a two-run moonshot into the trees behind left field to put OU ahead 5-0.
The right-handed Calhoun pitched in relief of Ramos first, allowing two runs in the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch. However, in the bottom half of the inning, Nicklaus extended Oklahoma’s lead with an opposite field home run.
The shot tied Nicklaus, an Overland Park, Kansas native, with Graham for the most home runs on the team this season with three. Later, Brown extended the Sooners’ lead to 7-2 on his own home run in the sixth inning.
Then, Sundloff surrendered three runs in the seventh inning after the right-hander allowed an RBI double and a two-run home run, bringing the score to 7-5. After a scoreless bottom of the seventh by OU, Horton ripped his first collegiate home run in the eighth inning to push the lead to 8-5.
Godman earned his third save of the season for OU, striking out one and allowing three hits and two runs. The right-hander ended the game on a sliding tag at home after a wild pitch got past the plate.
The Sooners will continue their homestand when they face New Orleans in the at 6:30 p.m on Friday, March 18 in Norman.
