OU baseball: Sooners defeat Air Force 10-4 in 1st of 2-game series in Norman

Oklahoma (10-5) took down Air Force (6-8) 10-4 in the first of two games in a midweek series at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Tuesday in Norman.
Redshirt junior left-hander Braden Camichael started the game for OU, striking out five and amassing one earned run through four innings. Sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood earned the win for the Sooners, striking out three and keeping the Falcons hitless through three innings.
Redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz continued his torrid hitting streak, spraying three hits in four at-bats while scoring two runs and batting in another.
Air Force scored the first run of the game when a dropped fly ball by redshirt sophomore Sebastian Orduno brought home infielder Sam Kulasingam in the first inning. The Sooners responded with a leadoff walk by freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus, who later scored on a groundout by redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson.
The Falcons grabbed another run in the fourth frame following an RBI triple by outfielder Blake Covin that scored infielder Trayden Tamiya. Their 2-1 lead was quickly erased when Muniz singled to left field to bring redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway home in the fifth inning.
Muniz also flashed his glove from the outfield, fully extending on a pop up to shallow left field to prevent any additional runs in the fourth inning.
𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙨What a diving catch by @muniz_diego!📺 BSOK pic.twitter.com/yyCdvXo1IA— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 15, 2022
OU took the lead in the sixth inning on a well-placed sacrifice bunt by freshman infielder Wallace Clark that scored redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires.
In the seventh inning, Muniz scored on a wild pitch that capped a 12 pitch at-bat for redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton. Later, Horton scored on a groundout by Clark, who produced his second RBI of the day.
Then, a Nicklaus sacrifice fly scored redshirt sophomore infielder Trent Brown, who pinch hit for Squires. An RBI single by Tredaway scored Orduno to put the Sooners ahead 7-2.
A two-run home run to left field by Falcons outfielder Cayden Zimmerman narrowed the gap to 7-4 in the eighth inning, but a three=run inning by the Sooners put the game out of reach.
In that stretch, a two-RBI single by Horton scored Muniz and redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks. Clark’s third RBI of the night via groundout scored Horton to extend the lead to 10-4.
Graduate transfer right-hander Trevin Michael pitched the final two frames, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out a batter.
OU and Air Force face off again at 2 p.m on Wednesday, March 16 in Norman.
