OU baseball: Sooners crushed by No. 8 Texas Tech, 14-4, for second straight loss

The Sooners (22-20, 6-9 Big 12) suffered defeat in a nonconference game against No. 8 Texas Tech (31-11, 10-8), losing 14-4 in Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday.
The contest wasn’t in OU’s favor from start to finish. Starting pitcher Christian Ruebeck gave up four runs to the Red Raiders in the first inning before being taken out in the third.
His replacement, redshirt sophomore right-hander Ben Abram, gave up an additional four runs in the third, making the score 8-0. He and Ruebeck gave up a combined four home runs in the first three innings, including three in four straight at-bats in the third.
The Sooners would score two runs the fourth thanks to a home run from redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna and an RBI single from redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza. However, redshirt freshman right-hander Javier Ramos and freshman right-hander Carson Atwood gave up five combined runs in the fifth, with just one coming on a hit.
The Red Raiders would tack on one more run in the sixth to get 14 before Oklahoma scored two across the eighth and ninth innings to close out the game.
Despite the loss, the Sooners out-hit Texas Tech 12-10, and OU pitchers struck out 12 batters. However, the OU offense left 11 runners on base, striking out nine times. Ruebeck was hit with his first pitching loss in his first career start. He went just two innings, striking out one and allowing three hits.
The Sooners will be on the road again Friday when they take on West Virginia (15-21, 6-12) to start a three-game conference series. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
