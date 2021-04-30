OU baseball: Sooners crush Oklahoma State, 16-2, in Bedlam series opener

Oklahoma dismantled No. 24 Oklahoma State, 16-2, behind four home runs and one hit allowed in the team’s Bedlam series opener on Friday.
𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙍 𝙎𝙊𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙍— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 1, 2021
Four home runs and three BIG innings led Oklahoma to a 16-2 win in the Bedlam series opener!#Sooners pic.twitter.com/gByNavvWXN
The first and second innings went without a run for both the Sooners and Cowboys, but that momentum was quickly reversed in the top of the third inning.
All with two outs on the board, Oklahoma had five runs on four hits. It began with a two-run single hit by redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman, redshirt sophomore right fielder Brett Squires bringing in redshirt freshman designated hitter Jimmy Crooks with a single to center field, a base hit to center field by redshirt junior center fielder Tanner Tredaway and an infield single hit by redshirt sophomore left fielder to boost Squires to home plate.
Oklahoma State put two runners on base with no outs in the bottom of the third, but OU sat the Cowboys down with an out in right field and a double play. Once again, the Sooners put together a two-out rally with back-to-back homeruns by redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham and Crooks in the top of the fourth inning.
After four innings, OU established a 7-0 edge over OSU. And the Sooners did not stop there.
In the fifth inning, they doubled their advantage with Squires marking his fourth home run of the season, redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell launching a sacrifice fly, McKenna nailing an RBI single and then crossing home plate on an error, and Hardman drilling a three-run homer to left field.
After six innings, OSU finally had a runner score. With runners on second and third with no outs, redshirt junior right hander Carson Carter picked up two strikeouts and had a flyout to leave the Cowboys’ runners stranded.
Then, with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Oklahoma State had another runner score with a single to the outfield.
Again, with two outs and bases loaded, redshirt senior pinch hitter Breydon Daniel strutted across home plate after Crooks got hit by a pitch, and Hardman was walked, advancing Tredaway. OU protected its 16-2 lead through the ninth inning and clinched its first win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater since 2014.
With Squires going 4-for-6, Graham going 3-for-5 and Hardman going 2-for-5, Oklahoma’s offensive agility remained a strong suit. Additionally, the Sooners hoisted 11 two-out RBIs and had 16 runs on 14 hits.
Redshirt sophomore right hander Wyatt Olds allowed seven walks but managed to strike out five batters and give up only one hit through six innings.
“I think the biggest thing for us (that I) was really impressed with was our demeanor and how we approached the game and how we stayed with our plan,” head coach Skip Johnson said.“I thought it was really good for our confidence; it’s a big boost.”
Game two of the Bedlam series will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 1 in L. Dale Mitchell Ballpark. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
