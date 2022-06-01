OU baseball: Sooners confident following Big 12 Championship win, head to Gainesville Regional

Skip Johnson feels good about where his rotation stands heading into regionals.
Coming off a Big 12 Championship in which his staff dominated the entire weekend behind performances from sophomore Carson Atwood, redshirt sophomores Jake Bennett and David Sandlin, and redshirt freshman Cade Horton, Johnson feels like his group is firing on all cylinders.
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙎 in the Big 12 Championship ➡23.0 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 33 K📝📸🎥 » https://t.co/Z15UZmCeKe#Sooners | #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/pHyR0qajoN— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 30, 2022
Although Oklahoma’s coach acknowledges college baseball is moving more and more toward offense, he’s pleased with what his staff has accomplished after defeating the Longhorns to clinch its first conference title since 2013.
“I think the biggest thing is (Bennett’s) done what he’s done, (Sandlin) was really good last week and (Horton) is just now getting in shape,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I’ve been really proud of them throwing strikes. I thought we did a really good job most of the year throwing strikes, we’ve given up our fair share of runs, but we’ve thrown strikes and that’s what it takes to win … try not to give free bases away and attack them.”
Bennett, who Johnson described as the “poster child” of the program, or who could be described as the team’s huckleberry, pitched 7.2 innings and struck out 12 batters against Kansas State in the semifinals on Saturday to advance the Sooners to the championship game. The Bixby native currently holds a 3.60 ERA, which ranks second on the team, and has a team-leading 103 strikeouts heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Bennett has primarily pitched on Fridays for the Sooners and is expected to get the ball for OU to set the tone in Game One against Liberty in the Gainesville Regional.
“(The team) has a lot of confidence in Jake because they know how hard he works,” Johnson said. “The kids know how hard he works and what he’s put in to get to where he is today. That’s the biggest thing I’ve seen, they have a lot of confidence in him and so it gives them a lot of confidence to go out and play.”
Another arm that has stood out of late to Johnson has been Horton. The Norman native, who got up to 97 mph in the final game of the conference tournament and finally recovered from a UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery, has started seven games for the Sooners this season. No start was better than Sunday’s when he allowed just one run and two hits, and struck out nine in 5.1 innings of work.
“He was outstanding. I thought he settled in and really learned a lot from his performance in Lubbock (on May 21 when he gave up eight runs),” Johnson said. “That’s what we talk about, learning week to week. … The one thing to know about Cade is he’s going to work extremely hard to get back to where he was before and I think that’s what you're seeing right now is him working back. I’m really excited about his development this summer, coming back and going forward.”
Normally when a team’s pitching is on point, the bats start to get hot as well and that’s been the story for Johnson’s group which is one of the hottest teams in the country. OU scored 24 runs in four games last weekend in Arlington and have won 10 of its last 13 games and closed out conference play winning its last five series.
The offense has been led by redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway, who holds a team-leading .359 batting average and redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham, who’s ranked as the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft by MLB.com and who Johnson said is dealing with strep throat.
Tredaway feels the offense and defense are feeding off each other nicely and says the team’s confidence heading in is at an all-time high. He mentioned Atwood’s start on Wednesday as a turning point for the team and as an example of each guy stepping up when called upon.
“I think on the baseball side of things, our pitching is just complimenting our offense,” Tredaway said. “Our offense is becoming so explosive that our pitching is feeding off that. The confidence from (our pitchers) has been huge and our depth has gotten a lot better.”
The Sooners (37-20) have a long trip ahead of them as they face the Flames (37-21) at 12 p.m. on Friday on ESPN+, but they're looking forward to the time together. Johnson said it’s always fun and he never knows who’s going to be doing something crazy at any moment.
According to Tredaway, Johnson always plays loud movies on bus rides and the team always ends up watching together.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s Tombstone again,” Tredaway said when asked about Johnson’s movie pick for the upcoming trip. “I think he’s played it maybe two or three times already and it wouldn’t surprise me if he does it one more time, seems like it’s working though so I’ll take it.”
