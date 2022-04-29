 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners clobber Kansas State 14-2; Jake Bennett strikes out 11 in 7 shutout innings

  • Updated
  • 0
Jake Bennett

Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett during the game against New Orleans on March 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (26-14, 8-5 Big 12) blew out Kansas State (21-20, 3-10 Big 12) 14-2 in Norman on Friday.

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Jake Bennett struck out 11 batters and only allowed two hits in his seven inning start. Bennett struck out double-digit batters for the third time this season and tied his season-high, which previously came against Northwestern State on Feb. 25.

“I’ve really tried to establish my fastball early and just get up on hitters,” Bennett said afterward. “I feel like when they start ambushing fastballs, I started trying to mix it up a little bit more.”

Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway finished a single shy of the cycle, batting 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham also went 3-for-5 and recorded four RBIs and three runs, two of those coming via his 11th and 12th home runs of the year. Freshman infielder John Spikerman went 3-for-5 as well.

“With the offense the way it’s been playing and the mantra they live by, it starts getting contagious and it gets better and better,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. 

Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus opened the scoring in the second inning with an opposite field home run to left field. Graham added to the total in the third inning with a three-run blast to left field to extend the lead to 4-0.

Tredaway’s two out, two-RBI double into the left field corner made it 6-0 after five innings. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis doubled to left centerfield to score redshirt junior utility Brett Squires with two outs in the sixth inning.

Graham added insult to injury with a  447-foot solo home run to left field in the seventh inning. Then, Tredaway’s RBI-triple in the same frame brought redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson home to make the score 9-0.

The Sooners added five more runs in the eighth inning, scoring on two straight RBI doubles to left field by Spikerman and Robertson. Soon after, Tredaway hit a two-run home run to left centerfield to make the score 13-0. Then, redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz lined an RBI single up the middle to score freshman infielder Wallace Clark.

“We all knew it was gonna come in just a matter of time, and I think now's a good time to start getting hot,” Graham said. 

Both of Kansas State’s runs in the ninth inning came from consecutive RBI singles to right centerfield.

Redshirt junior right-hander Ben Abram pitched 1.1 innings in relief of Bennett, allowing three hits and one run while striking out one batter. Freshman right-hander Aaron Calhoun pitched the remaining 0.2 innings.

OU and K-State face off again at 2 p.m on Saturday, April 29 in Norman. 

