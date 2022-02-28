 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners' Chazz Martinez named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after 14-strikeout performance

  • Updated
Sooners

The Sooners watch the game from the dugout during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26, 2021.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s national players of the week on Monday.

Martinez is coming off a shutout performance against Northwestern State on Sunday. The left-hander struck out 14 batters in seven innings, allowing only three hits and a walk. His 14 strikeouts were the most by a Sooners pitcher since Levi Prater struck out 15 in 2019 against Missouri State.

Martinez struck out six consecutive batters in the second and third innings and kept the Demons from reaching third base while on the mound. Since transferring to Oklahoma from Orange Coast College, Martinez has struck out 19, allowing only one run and seven hits in two starts.

Martinez and Oklahoma next face No. 8 LSU at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at the Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

