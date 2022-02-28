OU baseball: Sooners' Chazz Martinez named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after 14-strikeout performance

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s national players of the week on Monday.
𝐏𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤@chazz4martinez was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and a CBN National Player of the Week.🔗 https://t.co/DPh0pt4aBj#Sooners | #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/NgVcHs7IP4— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 28, 2022
Martinez is coming off a shutout performance against Northwestern State on Sunday. The left-hander struck out 14 batters in seven innings, allowing only three hits and a walk. His 14 strikeouts were the most by a Sooners pitcher since Levi Prater struck out 15 in 2019 against Missouri State.
Martinez struck out six consecutive batters in the second and third innings and kept the Demons from reaching third base while on the mound. Since transferring to Oklahoma from Orange Coast College, Martinez has struck out 19, allowing only one run and seven hits in two starts.
Martinez and Oklahoma next face No. 8 LSU at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at the Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
