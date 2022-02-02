OU baseball: Sooners catcher Jimmy Crooks named to 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-America 3rd team

Redshirt sophomore Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks was named to the 2022 Preseason All-America third team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.
Crooks named to NCBWA Preseason All-America third team ➡ » https://t.co/ruCSPHbhKf@jimmy_crooks22 pic.twitter.com/OWrppzdBE8— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 2, 2022
Crooks, who was also named to the Collegiate Baseball preseason All-American third team, enters his second year with the Sooners following a redshirt season at McLennan College in 2020.
Crooks’ 2021 campaign saw him start 34 games as catcher and 19 as designated hitter, starting in all but one contest. He batted .287, along with 10 home runs and 39 RBI’s. His 28 extra base hits were the second most on the team behind former Sooners first baseman and current New York Yankees minor leaguer Tyler Hardman’s 33.
On the bases, Crooks went 3-for-3 in his stealing attempts. From behind the plate, he notched 10 putouts on 40 steal attempts and turned in a .992 fielding percentage with only three errors on the season.
Oklahoma kicks off its 2022 campaign against Auburn at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington.
