OU baseball: Sooners can't outlast New Orleans, fall 10-7 to Privateers in 12 innings at home

Oklahoma (11-6) fell to New Orleans (11-5) 10-7 Sunday evening in a 12-inning game that started as a pitcher’s duel and ended as a slugfest.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett started the game for the Sooners, pitching six innings while striking out 10 and allowing one run. The left-hander held the Privateers to six hits through six innings of work, and was relieved by redshirt junior right hander Ben Abram in the seventh.
New Orleans claimed the first run of the game in the third inning to put the Sooners behind 1-0. OU responded in the bottom of the same frame with an RBI triple by redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham to score freshman designated hitter Max McGwire, who recorded his first career hit earlier in the inning.
Oklahoma continued to build its lead in the sixth inning, chasing New Orleans starter Tyler Leblanc after scoring four runs on three hits with two walks. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks started the scoring with a double to plate Graham and give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead.
Then, redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz singled to score Crooks and put the Sooners up 3-1. Redshirt sophomore utility Trent Brown capped the sixth inning with a two-RBI double to score Muniz and redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead.
Oklahoma added to its lead in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by outfielder Tanner Tredaway to score Graham, making it 6-1 Sooners. Abram retired the side in the seventh before giving up two hits and one run in the eighth, making it 6-2 Oklahoma. Abram was relieved by sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell in the eighth.
Campbell surrendered one run on an RBI single, making the score 6-3 in Oklahoma’s favor before he was relieved by freshman right-hander Keegan Allen. Then, Allen went on to record two strikeouts and a groundout in the inning.
Allen was relieved by redshirt junior pitcher Jaret Godman in the ninth. The right-handed closer gave up three straight singles to New Orleans to load the bases, and was replaced by graduate transfer right-hander Trevin Michael. Michael surrendered four runs to give New Orleans a 7-6 lead before finishing the ninth inning.
The Sooners tied the game at seven in the bottom of the ninth on Muniz’s bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, scoring Graham from third base and sending the game into extra innings.
Michael was relieved by sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood in the 12th inning, after tallying three strikeouts and surrendering one walk through three innings of work. Atwood surrendered three runs to the Privateers in the top of the 12th and OU was unable to muster additional offense thereafter.
OU returns for game two of its weekend series against New Orleans at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
