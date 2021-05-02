OU baseball: Sooners can't complete sweep, drop Bedlam series finale to Oklahoma State, 8-7, in extra innings

The Sooners (22-20, 6-9 Big 12) lost an extra-innings contest to Oklahoma State (25-14-1, 8-10), 8-7, on Sunday in Norman.
The Cowboys took the lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly before Oklahoma responded in the second. Two two-run home runs from redshirt sophomore third outfielder Brett Squires and redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna made the score 4-1.
𝙎𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤 💣
McKenna 💥
Before that, however, misfortune struck the Sooners. Redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham was drilled in the head by a pitch, sending him to the ground. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Connor Beichler and was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported as being “alive and well” by OU staff.
OSU would respond with four runs of its own across the third and fourth innings. After a three-run home run in the fourth, starting pitcher Braden Carmichael was taken out and replaced by redshirt senior right-hander Luke Taggart. Oklahoma would then tie the game, 5-5, in the fifth on an RBI single from redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks.
That score would hold until the eighth inning when the Sooners took the lead in true Bedlam fashion. A 3-1 pitch to redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza was called a strike, and when the throw from OSU catcher Brock Mathis got away from pitcher Kade Davis, Crooks raced home to score. Later in the at-bat, Zaragoza would increase the OU lead to 7-5 on an RBI single.
End 8 | #Sooners lead 7-5!
💻 ESPNU | https://t.co/vR9iSCl7En pic.twitter.com/eLeUsHaHtU
The lead wouldn’t stand, as the Cowboys scored twice on redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds to send the game into extra innings. OSU scored on an RBI single in the 12th inning, and the Sooners lost after striking out twice in the bottom half. In total, OU left three runners on base in extra innings. Jaret Godman gave up what would be the winning run, and was hit with his second pitching loss of the season.
“We still played with a lot of pride today,” head coach Skip Johnson said afterward. “I think they’re gonna hang their heads high no matter what. We wanted the sweep and fought hard for it, we just didn’t make the plays we needed to make.”
The Sooners are now 1-4 in extra-inning games this season. They’ll have one day of rest before traveling to Amarillo, Texas to play No. 11 Texas Tech (30-11, 10-8) on May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
