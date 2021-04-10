You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners can't complete comeback, fall to Kansas, 8-7, in 10 innings

Diego Muniz

Redshirt sophomore utility player Diego Muniz runs towards a plate during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

After a 10 inning battle, Oklahoma was defeated by Kansas, 8-7, in the second game of the weekend series on Saturday afternoon.

Scoreless first and second innings were quickly met by a five-run spree by the Jayhawks, lifted by KU redshirt freshman Anthony Tulimero, in the third inning.

But then, in the bottom of the fourth, the Sooners (15-14, 2-5) brought in four runners with five straight hits with zero outs. This included a home run by redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks, base hit by redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman, and consecutive doubles by redshirt sophomore left fielder Diego Muniz, redshirt sophomore right fielder Brett Squires and redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna. 

The score became 5-4 in favor of Kansas (17-12, 1-6) after four innings. The Jayhawks then had two more runners pass home plate in the top of the sixth inning, improving their lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Crooks hit his second home run of the game, putting two more runs on the board for the Sooners. Crooks went two-for-four on the day.

With two outs, redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham launched a home run into right field to tie the game, 7-7, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Both squads struggled to score in the ninth inning, forcing an extra inning of play.

Kansas took back its lead, 8-7, in the top of the 10th inning with a home run hit by redshirt senior second baseman James Cosentino. Oklahoma had three up, three down in the bottom of the tenth, granting KU the victory.

“The loss stings a little bit,” head coach Skip Johnson said. “We fought back and got a rally going. We’ll gather back and see what we’re made of tomorrow.”

The series finale will commence at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 11 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The ballgame will be televised on Sooner Sports TV.

