OU baseball: Sooners bested by Kansas State, 3-2, in opening game of doubleheader

Oklahoma (18-16, 3-7 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (20-14, 3-7 Big 12), 3-2, in 10 innings in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Pitching was OU’s strong suit, as the Sooners' pitchers only allowed two runs in the first nine innings. Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett started the game, striking out six batters in four-and-one-third innings.
Oklahoma took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single from redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway before Bennett gave up the two runs in the bottom half. He was then replaced by redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds, who made his first relief appearance this season. He struck out eight batters in five-and-one-third innings.
As the Sooners attempted to equal the score, redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman hit a double in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. Down 2-1, the Sooners tied the game in the ninth after redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham scored on a fielder’s choice.
Redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna was credited with the RBI. The game went to extra innings, where the Wildcats would win on a walk-off RBI single in the 10th. Redshirt junior left-hander Ledgend Smith gave up the run, and Olds was hit with the pitching loss, putting his record at 3-3.
The Sooners will play the second game of their doubleheader at 6:05 p.m CT. It will stream on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.