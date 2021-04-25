OU baseball: Sooners avoid series sweep, earn 14-4 win over Georgia Southern

The Sooners (20-19, 4-8 Big 12) avoided a series sweep against Georgia Southern (24-15, 9-6 Sun Belt) with a 14-4 victory on Sunday in Norman.
The Eagles scored all four of their runs in the first two innings. Starting pitcher Braden Carmichael gave up those runs, and was taken out in the fifth inning. He pitched four-and-one-third innings, striking out six batters and allowing eight hits. Redshirt senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn was his replacement, and earned his third pitching win of the season after going three-and-two-third innings.
OU scored three runs in the first three innings and took a 5-4 lead in the fourth thanks to a two-run home run from redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman. The blast was Hardman’s ninth home run of the season.
The Sooners wouldn’t let up, scoring nine more unanswered runs in the final four innings. Along with Hardman, redshirt freshman Jimmy Crooks, redshirt sophomore designated hitter Brett Squires and redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza all had multiple RBIs in the game.
Crooks and Squires also had three hits, with Zaragoza, redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway and redshirt senior outfielder Breydon Daniel being the other Sooners with multiple hits.
The Sooners will take the field again on Friday, April 30, for the start of a three-game conference series against No. 24 Oklahoma State (21-10-1, 6-8 Big 12) in Stillwater. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 6 p.m CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.