OU baseball: Sooners advance to winner's bracket of Big 12 Championship with 6-4 win over West Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
Peyton Graham

Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham during the game against New Orleans on March 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (34-20) defeated West Virginia (33-21) 6-4 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship in Arlington on Wednesday.

The Sooners’ chase to host a regional began with the win over the Mountaineers. Next, Oklahoma moves on to the winner’s bracket, where it will face No. 2-seeded Texas Tech in the second round of the Big 12 Championship.

Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and stolen base to lead the way for the Sooners. Redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway went 4-for-5 with an RBI, and freshman right fielder John Spikerman finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Sophomore Carson Atwood earned his first career start on the mound for OU. The Ardmore native worked out of the bullpen in the regular season, accruing a 5.79 ERA and 2-3 record in 23.1 innings pitched. Atwood pitched three innings against West Virginia, striking out a pair and allowing just one hit. 

Sophomore Carter Campbell entered in relief, throwing two innings and giving up three hits and a strikeout. Additionally, redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez pitched three innings, giving up three hits and a run while striking out three.  Redshirt freshman Nicholas Andrews allowed a pair of home runs while striking out two before redshirt senior Trevin Michael closed the game with a strikeout.

The Sooners opened the scoring with a RBI single from Spikerman in the bottom of the second inning. Graham then hammered the second pitch he saw to center field for a grand slam. The bases-clearing blast marked Graham’s 15th home run and his second grand slam of the year after his first game when he walked off Baylor on March 26. 

OU pushed another run across on a single from Tredaway that scored redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson in the fourth. West Virginia scored a run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and hit two home runs in the ninth.

The Sooners take on the Red Raiders at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Arlington.

