OU baseball: Sooners advance to winner's bracket of Big 12 Championship with 6-4 win over West Virginia

Oklahoma (34-20) defeated West Virginia (33-21) 6-4 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship in Arlington on Wednesday.
The Sooners’ chase to host a regional began with the win over the Mountaineers. Next, Oklahoma moves on to the winner’s bracket, where it will face No. 2-seeded Texas Tech in the second round of the Big 12 Championship.
𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝘂𝗯✅The #Sooners ride Graham's grand slam to an opening round win in the Big 12 Championship! #Boomer pic.twitter.com/V4M26Iq7G5— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 26, 2022
Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and stolen base to lead the way for the Sooners. Redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway went 4-for-5 with an RBI, and freshman right fielder John Spikerman finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Sophomore Carson Atwood earned his first career start on the mound for OU. The Ardmore native worked out of the bullpen in the regular season, accruing a 5.79 ERA and 2-3 record in 23.1 innings pitched. Atwood pitched three innings against West Virginia, striking out a pair and allowing just one hit.
Sophomore Carter Campbell entered in relief, throwing two innings and giving up three hits and a strikeout. Additionally, redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez pitched three innings, giving up three hits and a run while striking out three. Redshirt freshman Nicholas Andrews allowed a pair of home runs while striking out two before redshirt senior Trevin Michael closed the game with a strikeout.
The Sooners opened the scoring with a RBI single from Spikerman in the bottom of the second inning. Graham then hammered the second pitch he saw to center field for a grand slam. The bases-clearing blast marked Graham’s 15th home run and his second grand slam of the year after his first game when he walked off Baylor on March 26.
𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙢💻 ESPN+@PeytonGraham6 | #LaunchPad☄ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/tzAeXZa2VL— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 26, 2022
OU pushed another run across on a single from Tredaway that scored redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson in the fourth. West Virginia scored a run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and hit two home runs in the ninth.
The Sooners take on the Red Raiders at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Arlington.
