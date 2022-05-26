OU baseball: Sooners advance to third round of Big 12 Championship with 6-3 win over Texas Tech

No. 22 Oklahoma (35-20) defeated No. 8 Texas Tech (37-18) 6-3 in the second round of the Big 12 Championship in Arlington on Thursday.
With victories over West Virginia and Texas Tech on Wednesday and Thursday, the Sooners stand just two wins away from a Big 12 title. Next, they’ll face the winner of Texas Tech-Kansas State in the third round.
2️⃣-0️⃣ and not done yet! Bennett's big night and a three-run Jack propel the #Sooners into the semifinals! #Boomer pic.twitter.com/Pi0ggc12Qb— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 27, 2022
Freshman second baseman Jack Nicklaus went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run to lead the way for the Sooners. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett earned the start for OU. The Bixby, Oklahoma, native surrendered one run on two hits and struck out a season-high 12 batters. Graduate student Trevin Michael pitched 1.1 innings of relief, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk.
Nicklaus began the scoring for OU with his three-run home run in the second inning. The three-run blast marks the eighth home run of the season for Nicklaus.
𝙅-𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙠 hit a 𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚📺 ESPNU@j_nick5 | #LaunchPad☄ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/TqP1VaqUzc— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 27, 2022
Graham added insurance by hitting a two-run single in the seventh. Later that same inning, freshman right fielder John Spikerman scored on an error. Texas Tech scored one run in the third and added a two-run rally in the ninth.
The Sooners compete in the third round at 12:30 p.m. on May 28 in Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.