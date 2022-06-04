 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners advance to regional final with 9-4 win over Florida

David Sandlin

Redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin during the baseball game against Baylor March 26.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

No. 2-seeded Oklahoma (39-20) defeated No. 1-seeded Florida (40-22) 9-4 in the second round of the NCAA Gainesville Regional on Saturday. 

Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin earned the win for the Sooners. The Owasso native pitched six innings allowing three runs on five hits and finished with six strikeouts. 

Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez took the bump in the seventh and allowed one run on two hits in 0.2 innings. Grad student Trevin Michael capped off the night with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Crooks led the way offensively going 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Florida started off hot offensively, registering two runs in the second inning to take an early lead. OU rebounded with a four-run third, highlighted by Graham’s two run blast. 

The Sooners never looked back, scoring one run in the fourth and fifth inning each. The Gators earned a run back in the sixth, which OU nullified with a two run seventh.

Florida finished its scoring with a run in the eight which was followed by two insurance runs in the Sooners’ half of the eighth.

OU will play either Florida or Central Michigan in the Gainesville Regional final at 6 p.m. Sunday. 

