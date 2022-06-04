OU baseball: Sooners advance to regional final with 9-4 win over Florida

No. 2-seeded Oklahoma (39-20) defeated No. 1-seeded Florida (40-22) 9-4 in the second round of the NCAA Gainesville Regional on Saturday.
https://twitter.com/OU_Baseball/status/1533272845010313217?s=20&t=j7WeKYVRJLIc3lsZZkaoRQ
Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin earned the win for the Sooners. The Owasso native pitched six innings allowing three runs on five hits and finished with six strikeouts.
Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez took the bump in the seventh and allowed one run on two hits in 0.2 innings. Grad student Trevin Michael capped off the night with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Crooks led the way offensively going 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
Florida started off hot offensively, registering two runs in the second inning to take an early lead. OU rebounded with a four-run third, highlighted by Graham’s two run blast.
The Sooners never looked back, scoring one run in the fourth and fifth inning each. The Gators earned a run back in the sixth, which OU nullified with a two run seventh.
Florida finished its scoring with a run in the eight which was followed by two insurance runs in the Sooners’ half of the eighth.
OU will play either Florida or Central Michigan in the Gainesville Regional final at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.