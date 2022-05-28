OU baseball: Sooners advance to Big 12 Championship Game with 4-3 win over Kansas State

No. 3-seeded Oklahoma (36-20) defeated No. 7-seeded Kansas State (29-29) 4-3 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin earned the start on the mound for the Sooners, pitching seven innings and striking out 10, while allowing two runs and five hits. Earlier this week Sandlin’s sister passed away with cancer, and his performance helped OU advance to the final round of the Big 12 tournament for the first time since 2013.
Sophomore left hander Carter Campbell relieved Sandlin for 0.1 innings, but was quickly replaced by graduate pitcher Trevin Michael. He closed the game for 1.2 innings and struck out two batters, while allowing just one hit.
The Sooners lineup went 10-for-32 on the day and finished with one home run and four RBIs. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham led the offense going 2-for-4 with one home run and an RBI.
Oklahoma took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway hit into the right side for an RBI single to score Graham. Wildcats’ outfielder Cole Johnson drove in a run following a throwing error from the right fielder in top of the second inning.
On that play catcher Justin Mitchell singled down the right field line, advancing to third. Sandlin escaped the frame with a tied score, however, sitting down outfielder Dom Hughes to end the inning.
Three innings later, Kansas State scored again in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from infielder Cash Rugley that drove in Hughes. The Wildcats ended the frame leading 2-1, but left two on base after Sandlin struck out one and forced another batter to fly out.
Sandlin’s dominance continued in the top of the sixth inning when he struck out three straight hitters. His defense allowed Oklahoma to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom frame of the sixth inning when redshirt sophomore Jimmy Crooks slapped a two-RBI double to centerfield that ran in Tredaway and redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson.
Graham blasted a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning to further OU’s lead to a 4-2 clip. The Wildcats shrunk OU’s advantage in the top of the eighth inning from an RBI single from Johnson.
Next, OU will face off against the winner of No. 4-seeded Oklahoma State matchup against No. 5-seeded Texas in the final game of the championship at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 in Arlington.
