You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners 3rd baseman Peyton Graham No. 34 among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 2022 Draft Prospects

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Peyton Graham

Redshirt freshman infielder Peyton Graham during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore third baseman Peyton Graham was listed as the No. 34 prospect on MLB Pipeline's 2022 Top 100 Baseball Draft Prospects list released Thursday. 

Starting in all 53 appearances he made last season, Graham compiled 62 hits and 11 home runs on a .288 batting average. He made his mark on the defensive side as well, cleaning up the infield with a .911 fielding percentage.

Graham rose in the ranks following a short but productive 2020 season where he boasted a .358 batting average along with a .457 OBP, earning himself Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Waxahachie, Texas native was the only Sooner to make the 2022 draft list, joining former Sooners first baseman Tyler Hardman as the only other player to crack the list this decade. Hardman, who was drafted No. 153 overall by the New York Yankees, was listed No. 194 in the 2021 edition.

Graham and the Sooners open their 2022 season against Auburn on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments