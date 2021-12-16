OU baseball: Sooners 3rd baseman Peyton Graham No. 34 among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 2022 Draft Prospects

Redshirt sophomore third baseman Peyton Graham was listed as the No. 34 prospect on MLB Pipeline's 2022 Top 100 Baseball Draft Prospects list released Thursday.
The 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects list is out!Have at it: https://t.co/8FxxjjgwNx pic.twitter.com/II0cSxF6Eh— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 16, 2021
Starting in all 53 appearances he made last season, Graham compiled 62 hits and 11 home runs on a .288 batting average. He made his mark on the defensive side as well, cleaning up the infield with a .911 fielding percentage.
Graham rose in the ranks following a short but productive 2020 season where he boasted a .358 batting average along with a .457 OBP, earning himself Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Waxahachie, Texas native was the only Sooner to make the 2022 draft list, joining former Sooners first baseman Tyler Hardman as the only other player to crack the list this decade. Hardman, who was drafted No. 153 overall by the New York Yankees, was listed No. 194 in the 2021 edition.
Graham and the Sooners open their 2022 season against Auburn on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
