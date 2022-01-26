 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners 3rd baseman Peyton Graham named to 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Peyton Graham

Redshirt Freshman infielder Peyton Graham during the first series against Texas Tech on May 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma third baseman Peyton Graham was the Sooners’ only player named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced on Wednesday morning.

For the 2021 season, Graham finished with a .288 batting average and 11 home runs. The redshirt sophomore from Waxahachie, Texas was also listed as the No. 34 prospect on MLB.com’s latest 2022 Top 100 Baseball Draft Prospect list earlier this year.

Graham was given Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2020. Coming into his third season, Graham has started in all of his 71 appearances, compiling a .305 batting average along with 14 home runs. On the defensive end, he amassed a .923 fielding percentage.

The Sooners open their season against Auburn at 11 a.m on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington. 

