OU baseball: Sooners 3rd baseman Peyton Graham named to 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma third baseman Peyton Graham was the Sooners’ only player named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced on Wednesday morning.
🚨⚾️ Announcing the #Big12BSB 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 Players of the Year and All-Big 12 Team📰 https://t.co/B5jNu7PI3o pic.twitter.com/ZLiXrvHWzb— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 26, 2022
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 ➡ @PeytonGraham6» https://t.co/Q3nAe5EA2J#Sooners pic.twitter.com/hnK8o4OnyV— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) January 26, 2022
For the 2021 season, Graham finished with a .288 batting average and 11 home runs. The redshirt sophomore from Waxahachie, Texas was also listed as the No. 34 prospect on MLB.com’s latest 2022 Top 100 Baseball Draft Prospect list earlier this year.
Graham was given Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2020. Coming into his third season, Graham has started in all of his 71 appearances, compiling a .305 batting average along with 14 home runs. On the defensive end, he amassed a .923 fielding percentage.
The Sooners open their season against Auburn at 11 a.m on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.