3 takeaways from OU's series sweep against Gonzaga

Oklahoma (29-22, 11-11 Big 12) wrapped up a seven-game road trip with a three-game sweep of Gonzaga (18-30) in Spokane, Washington, on Sunday.
After a 5-2 finish on Friday, OU posted two huge offensive performances with a 19-12 victory on Saturday and a 9-1 win on Sunday.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ sweep:
OU’s starting staff dominates
Oklahoma has struggled to find consistent weekend pitchers all season. However, the Sooners starting three looked sharp after giving up a combined total of five runs against Gonzaga.
Graduate student Braxton Douthit started game one of the series. After struggling against West Virginia on May 5, where Douthit recorded his worst ERA of the season with a 5.02, the Lamar University transfer bounced back against Gonzaga. The right-hander pitched five innings. He allowed eight hits, one run and three walks while striking out five and lowering his ERA to 4.77. Douthit is now 6-4 on the season.
Douthit got all three outs in the second via strikeout.💻 https://t.co/bloHhP8Mu7 pic.twitter.com/T1C8LVS7P9— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 13, 2023
Braden Carmichael earned the start for OU on Saturday. The redshirt senior remains undefeated after the win and is 6-0 on the year. Carmichael pitched six innings and gave up eight hits, three runs and one walk. He also grabbed one strikeout. Carmichael leads the team with a 3.73 ERA.
On Sunday, James Hitt completed his seventh consecutive start of five or more innings. Hitt closed out the weekend and earned his fifth win of the season. In seven innings the Texas Tech transfer allowed eight hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts.
Sooners play well offensively
OU scored a total of 33 runs against Gonzaga. The team’s offensive performance was one of the best of the season.
Juniors Bryce Madron and Anthony Mackenzie helped lead the way. Mackenzie went 6-of-11 and hit a three-run home run on Saturday. The Sam Houston University transfer has the second best batting average on the team with a .328.
𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 @AnthonyMacken11 pic.twitter.com/KQxzAmTo3r— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 14, 2023
Madron finished 6-of-13 and had five RBIs. With the solid performance, Madron has recorded his highest batting average of the season with a .314.
OU comes alive late in the season
The Sooners have won 10 of their last 13 games and finished 5-2 over the course of their seven-game road trip. OU awaits a four-game homestand to finish the regular season.
Oklahoma, who sat at the bottom of the Big 12 standings at the beginning of conference play, is now in seventh. With three conference games remaining, OU could finish anywhere between 2nd and 7th in the Big 12 conference.
OU will play the University of Texas at Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will play a three-game series against Oklahoma State University beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Norman.
Editor's Note: This article was updated on May 15 at 9:39 a.m. to reflect the proper spelling of Braxton Douthit's surname.
This story was edited by Louis Raser.
