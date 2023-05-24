3 takeaways from OU's 9-5 win over Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State has won four consecutive Big 12 Tournament games against Oklahoma. However, this time, it was the Sooners’ turn.
Oklahoma (31-24, 12-13 Big 12) defeated No. 18 OSU (37-17, 15-10 Big 12) 9-5 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Wednesday.
The matchup marked the Sooners’ fourth Bedlam battle in six days. Despite the Cowboys taking the series in Norman, 2-1, and winning by an average of 10.5 runs, OU was able to take an early lead and carry it to the finish line.
Here are three takeaways from Sooners’ win:
OU off to quick start
Center fielder John Spikerman opened the game with a nine-pitch at-bat, which resulted in a walk. The sophomore set the tone for the rest of the Sooners’ lineup, which mustered three runs in the first.
The Sooners scored in all of the first three innings to build a 7-0 lead. Despite leaving 16 runners on base and only scoring two more in the remaining six innings, OU’s quick start was able to combat a late-game comeback attempt by OSU.
Spikerman, who has improved offensively in the latter part of the regular season, led the way for the Sooners. The All-Big 12 honorable mention reached on his first five trips to the plate and went 2 of 3. He also walked three times. With two runs scored and one RBI, Spikerman was able to improve his batting average to .260—his highest of the season.
Spike RBI single! pic.twitter.com/RzftbwwRyL— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 24, 2023
Freshman Easton Carmichael also contributed to the cause. The catcher, who walked twice, was 2 of 4 at the plate. He also notched a run and an RBI.
Easton RBI single!💻 https://t.co/Ro5bL1oJ7F pic.twitter.com/qBjdSJLThH— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 24, 2023
Sooners’ bullpen holds off No. 2 seed
Carson Atwood earned his third start of the year during game one of the tournament against OSU. But after a short showing that consisted of 30 pitches, 2.1 innings and three runs allowed, it was Texas Tech transfer James Hitt’s turn out of the bullpen.
The redshirt sophomore, who pitched 2.1 innings and gave up two hits, one run and one walk, earned his sixth win of the season. His 4.41 ERA is second-best among the Sooners’ pitching staff.
Despite Hitt earning the win, junior Carter Campbell spent the most time on the mound. The left-hander, who has accumulated a 4.84 ERA, pitched the final four innings for OU.
Campbell held the Cowboys to three hits, one run and a walk and also had two strikeouts. Wednesday’s showing marked his second save of the season.
OSU pitchers struggle
The Sooners took advantage of the Cowboys’ pitching struggles on Wednesday. After OSU gave up 13 walks, OU clogged the bases and scored nine runs against the Pokes.
Oklahoma saw five different OSU pitchers. No Oklahoma State pitcher would see more than two innings, however, the staff pitched 229 pitches compared to OU’s 152.
With their fifth consecutive Big 12 Tournament win, the Sooners prepare to face the winner of Texas Tech-West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
This story was edited by Louis Raser.
