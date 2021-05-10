You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooner pitcher Braden Carmichael named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Baseball Team

The OU baseball team during the game against San Diego State on March 8, 2020.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday. 

A Sooner has now won the award for the second week in a row, after redshirt sophomore outfielder Brett Squires took it last week. Carmichael threw seven no-hit innings in a 9-1 win against West Virginia on Saturday. He struck out a season-high 10 batters, earning a team-high sixth pitching win. 

A junior college transfer, Carmichael has just one loss in 11 starts this season with an earned run average of 3.88. He also has 57 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched, with opponents batting .250 against him.

Oklahoma (24-22, 8-10 Big 12) plays its next game at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday against rival Oklahoma State (27-15-1, 10-11) in Tulsa. The Bedlam season series rubber match will be televised on ESPNU. 

