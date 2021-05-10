OU baseball: Sooner pitcher Braden Carmichael named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
⚾ #Big12BSB 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⚾— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 10, 2021
▪️ @TexasBaseball's Zach Zubia
▪️ @OSUBaseball's Justin Campbell
▪️ @OU_Baseball's Braden Carmichael
Details ➡️ https://t.co/yt8U6khEKO pic.twitter.com/bWRODoFZfm
A Sooner has now won the award for the second week in a row, after redshirt sophomore outfielder Brett Squires took it last week. Carmichael threw seven no-hit innings in a 9-1 win against West Virginia on Saturday. He struck out a season-high 10 batters, earning a team-high sixth pitching win.
A junior college transfer, Carmichael has just one loss in 11 starts this season with an earned run average of 3.88. He also has 57 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched, with opponents batting .250 against him.
Oklahoma (24-22, 8-10 Big 12) plays its next game at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday against rival Oklahoma State (27-15-1, 10-11) in Tulsa. The Bedlam season series rubber match will be televised on ESPNU.
